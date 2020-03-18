The New York Jets will re-sign veteran cornerback Brian Poole to a one-year deal worth $5 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Poole was one of the Jets' top priorities on defense, as they felt he played well last season in the slot. They're still looking for a No. 1 corner to join Blessuan Austin on the outside. A source said they're interested in re-signing Arthur Maulet, who would provide depth.

Trumaine Johnson, coming off two disappointing seasons, will be officially released Wednesday.

Poole, 27, was a pleasant surprise last season for the Jets, who signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract as a non-tendered free agent from the Atlanta Falcons.

Used mostly to cover slot receivers, Poole wound up playing 68% of the defensive snaps, more than any cornerback on the roster. He missed two games due to a concussion.

Poole claimed the nickelback job in the preseason and finished as one of only six players in the league with more than 300 snaps in the slot, according to NFL NextGen Stats. Of the six, he ranked third in passer rating against (91.1). He was one of the Jets' most consistent defenders and impressed the coaching staff with his physical style of play. Despite his aggressiveness, he committed only three penalties.

Poole had only one interception, which he returned for his first career touchdown. The touchdown gained acclaim because Poole, celebrating near the end-zone seats, had the ball snatched out of his hands by a fan. Using social media, he later recovered the ball.

Poole, who broke into the league in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Falcons, has four interceptions and five sacks in four seasons.