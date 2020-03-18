        <
          Rams sign pass-rusher Leonard Floyd for one year, $10M

          3:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Former Bears pass rusher Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year, $10 million deal worth up to $13 million with the Rams, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Floyd, who turns 28 in September, became a free agent when the Bears released the former first-round pick on March 17.

          Floyd -- the ninth overall pick in 2016 -- started 54 games and notched 18.5 career sacks for the Bears, but he never developed into a consistent pass-rusher, even when paired with perennial Pro Bowler Khalil Mack, who commands double-teams on virtually every snap.

          He recorded a career-low three sacks in 2019.

          ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.

