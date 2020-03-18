The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back cornerback Anthony Brown on a three-year deal, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

Brown's 2019 season with the Cowboys was cut short because of a torn triceps. In nine games, he was credited with 17 tackles and 5 pass deflections before suffering the injury.

He can play in the slot and outside, and his return can help mitigate the loss of free agent Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins, but it won't prevent the Cowboys from looking for corner help in the draft.

A sixth-round pick in 2016, Brown, 26, quickly earned a role as a No. 3 corner as a rookie, starting nine games and intercepting a pass.

In 2017 and '18, he started 10 games apiece and had three interceptions.