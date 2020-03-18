OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens declined the option on defensive back Brandon Carr's contract, making one of the most durable players in NFL history a free agent.

Carr, 33, has started every game since entering the league as a fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2008. His 192 consecutive starts rank as the longest active streak among defensive players and trails only quarterback Philip Rivers (224) overall.

By not picking up Carr's option, the Ravens created $6 million in salary-cap space. The Ravens want to give more opportunities to younger defensive backs like DeShon Elliott.

Signed by Baltimore in 2017, Carr has been one of the Ravens' steadiest defensive backs. Over the past three seasons, he ranks second on the team with six interceptions and 21 passes broken up.

"He's a pro's pro," defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale said toward the end of last season. "When I say that, he takes care of his body religiously. He studies the game. And he has a confidence when he goes out there because of all the work that he's put into it -- whether it's the offseason, training camp or today -- that he's going to be able to make the plays that are presented in front of him."

While the Ravens have relied on his dependability, Carr slid into more of a limited role in the second half of the season, shifting from cornerback to safety after the team traded for Marcus Peters. Even though Baltimore continued to put Carr in the starting lineup, he finished with a career-low 693 snaps played.

Carr has been the Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree the past two seasons.