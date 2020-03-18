The Jacksonville Jaguars have reached agreement on a three-year deal with former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gunter started 13 games at defensive end for the Cardinals before he was placed on injured reserve in 2019, tallying 31 tackles and three sacks with 10 quarterback hurries. He suffered a toe injury and missed the final three games.

Gunter, who turned 28 in January, is coming off a one-year deal worth $1.7 million.

A fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2015, Gunter had his best season as a pro in 2018, finishing with career highs in sacks (4.5), tackles (44) and forced fumbles (2).

He has been durable, playing four complete seasons before suffering his injury at the end of 2019.

For his NFL career, he has 11 sacks and 126 tackles.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.