Cornerback Desmond Trufant has agreed to a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions worth $21 million, including $14 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Trufant became a free agent after the Atlanta Falcons released him with three years and $35.25 million left on his contract. The move saved the Falcons $4.95 million against the salary cap.

Trufant, who turns 30 in September, was a first-round pick in 2013 and named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Injuries derailed his time with the Falcons, including a broken forearm that limited him to nine games last season.

He recorded a career-high four interceptions before the season-ending injury.

Trufant started 97 games in seven seasons with the Falcons, recording 329 tackles, 13 interceptions, 7 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles and 2 defensive touchdowns.

With the addition of Trufant, the Lions will face the question of whether to have him replace cornerback Darius Slay, who has been on and off the trade block since October. Or they could decide to pair Slay with Trufant to give them the strongest secondary they've had since the 2015 season.

Slay was quick to congratulate Trufant on Twitter, while also noting, "Hope that speeds up my trade process!!"

Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!! https://t.co/ZQHO3NCGuE — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Trufant is the latest piece of a rebuilt Detroit defense that has seen two defensive captains, Devon Kennard and Quandre Diggs, jettisoned since the start of the 2019 season and five new potential starters added in the past three days.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure and Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.