Former Raiders safety Karl Joseph has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Joseph, the Raiders' first-round pick out of West Virginia in 2016, suffered a season-ending broken right foot while planting and leaping to make a game-sealing interception of the Los Angeles Chargers' Philip Rivers in Week 10. The injury came a week after he broke up a pass in the end zone to secure a victory over the Detroit Lions.

Undersized at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Joseph started all nine games in which he played last season, and had 49 tackles, 38 solo, with the interception, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

In 2017, Joseph was the lone safety in the NFL to have at least 75 tackles, an interception, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In 49 career games (41 starts), Joseph has 236 tackles, 174 solo, 4 interceptions, 15 passes defensed, 3 sacks, a forced fumble and 3 fumble recoveries.

Joseph, who entered the league recovering from a torn ACL, has yet to play a full 16-game NFL season. He turns 27 in September.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.