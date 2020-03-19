Adam Schefter says the language in the contract is holding up Tom Brady's deal with the Buccaneers, but both sides expect it to get finalized. (0:55)

As Tom Brady continues to hammer out the details of his contract with the Buccaneers, a number of players have reached out to Tampa Bay to express interest in also playing for the team and its new quarterback, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As of Wednesday night, the Buccaneers and Brady were still trying to finalize contract language, and those discussions are stretching into Thursday, a source told Schefter. The contract language is more challenging this offseason than at any other time in recent memory, according to Schefter.

Although the talks are stretching into a third day since ESPN reported that Brady was expected to sign with the Buccaneers, nothing is expected to prevent a deal from ultimately being completed, sources told Schefter on Wednesday.

Brady is expected to undergo a physical Thursday after he and the Buccaneers were able to agree on a doctor in New York, sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Meanwhile, the Kraft family and the Patriots have posted 12 billboards around New England thanking Brady and calling him the greatest of all time.

On a billboard about 1 mile north of Gillette Stadium this morning. pic.twitter.com/yWQZz4Iurf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 19, 2020

Brady said goodbye to the Patriots in a series of Instagram posts Tuesday, ending his 20-year run with the only NFL team he has ever known.