Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings has agreed to a contract with the Cleveland Browns, SportsTrust Advisors, the agency that represents him, announced Thursday.

Billings, 25, developed into one of the Bengals' most reliable interior linemen over the past three seasons, missing just one game over that span.

"Excited for this next chapter @Browns!" Billings wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, he made 14 starts and tallied 35 tackles, with four of them coming behind the line of scrimmage. Despite his presence, the Bengals struggled against the run in 2019, finishing last in the league in rushing defense.

Billings, a fourth-round pick out of Baylor in 2016, missed his entire rookie year because of a knee injury suffered just before the season.

Overall, Billings has 80 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his three seasons.

