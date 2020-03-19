Adam Schefter names the long list of quarterbacks Joe Flacco joins on the open market after the Broncos waived him with a failed physical designation. (0:53)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have informed former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco that he is being released with a failed physical designation, the team announced Thursday.

Flacco, who was placed on injured reserve halfway through last season with a herniated disk in his neck, becomes an unrestricted free agent.

He was 2-6 as a starter in 2019, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 63.5% of his passes.

Flacco, 35, had two years remaining on the deal -- the Broncos renegotiated it last August to give themselves additional salary-cap room -- with salary cap charges of $23.65 million in 2020 and $27.65 million in 2021.

By releasing Flacco, the Broncos save just over $10 million against the cap.

His release has been expected for weeks, especially after the Broncos agreed to terms earlier this week with Jeff Driskel to be the team's backup quarterback behind Drew Lock.

It is still a long way from a year ago, when Flacco's arrival in Denver was greeted with a declaration by president of football operations/general manager John Elway that the former Super Bowl MVP had a "lot of football left in him'' and that Flacco was "just really coming into his prime.''

The Broncos struggled mightily on offense last season but especially in Flacco's starts, as the team scored more than 16 points in just two of those eight games. Flacco took a pounding, getting sacked 26 times.

Flacco said during the season that he had felt discomfort in his neck "for a couple of weeks'' before his last start Oct. 27 in Indianapolis. He took several big hits in the loss to the Colts, including one of the biggest hits he took all season on the game's final play.

He went on injured reserve five days later.

Flacco has received two medical opinions on his neck since the end of the season, including an MRI in February. Because of nationwide travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, Flacco has not been examined by the Broncos' medical staff since his exit physical Dec. 30, but the belief is Flacco would be medically ready to play in the upcoming season if he is signed.

At the end of the 2019 season, Flacco said he hoped to continue playing once he was medically cleared.

"I'm probably a little bit more worried about other things at this point, but if [being a backup is] what it has to be, I want to play football," Flacco said then. "If that's what it has to be, whether it's here or wherever, if that's what it has to be for me to get back in and start playing again, then yeah, I'll go that route.''

Lock, a second-round pick last April, started the Broncos' final five games as the team went 4-1 down the stretch. Elway said at season's end and at the scouting combine last month that it was "unrealistic'' to say Lock would not be the starter moving forward.

In 12 NFL seasons, Flacco is 98-73 as a starter with 40,067 passing yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.

In the 2012 postseason, Flacco threw 11 touchdown passes without an interception in four games as the Baltimore Ravens went on to win Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco was the game's MVP.