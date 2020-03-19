TAMPA, Fla. -- Not only did news that Tom Brady is expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers increase levels of interest for season tickets -- some fans reported online waits of over an hour behind 5,000 and even 6,000 others -- it also upped the price, a source confirmed.

Season tickets are now 15% more than last year due to such high demand. For instance, a ticket in the lower levels near the 20-yard line now costs $161 per game (10 games, eight regular-season and two preseason) when it previously was $136.85. The Bucs' most affordable ticket costs $40.30 per game now when it previously cost $34.25 (all prices are before taxes and fees are added).

The price increases are for new season tickets only, though. Fans who are existing pass members will not see increases. Fans who have not yet renewed their season tickets but plan to do so will also not see increases.

The Bucs averaged 51,898 fans in 2019 -- 30th in the NFL. According to a study done by Statista, in 2019, the average cost of a Bucs season tickets was $82.59 -- 28th lowest in the league.

The Athletic was first to report the ticket price increase.