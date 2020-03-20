Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is officially joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers gave the former New England Patriots quarterback a two-year contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," wrote Brady on Instagram. "I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do."

Brady, 42, leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.

In recent years, Brady has repeatedly said that his goal is to play until he is 45, but he and the Patriots couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension last offseason. That created a path for Brady to explore his options as a free agent.

Brady has five times as many playoff wins, six times as many Super Bowl wins and seven times as many 30-touchdown seasons as all the quarterbacks in Buccaneers history. He could lose his next 283 starts and still have a better career record than the Bucs franchise.