In a rare trade between AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens sent defensive end Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, sources confirmed Friday.

The only other player trade between these teams occurred in 1997, when the Ravens acquired offensive lineman Bernard Dafney from the Steelers.

Wormley, 26, started seven games in 2019 for the NFL's No. 4 defense. A third-round pick in 2017, he ranked 11th last season with 33 tackles and recorded 1.5 sacks.

By trading Wormley, the Ravens created a much-needed $2.133 million in cap space.

Wormley, 26, became expendable this offseason as the Ravens upgraded their defensive line. This week, Baltimore traded for five-time Pro Bowl end Calais Campbell and signed former first-round pick Michael Brockers to a three-year, $30 million deal. The Ravens also re-signed defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis to bolster their depth.

Baltimore has focused on reshaping that part of its defense after the line totaled four sacks in 2019, the fewest by any team. The Ravens also allowed 4.4 yards per carry, the worst in franchise history.

In adding Wormley, the Steelers addressed the lack of depth on their defensive line, an area that took a hit in free agency with the departure of Javon Hargrave.

The Steelers needed a reliable backup nose tackle, and though Wormley has primarily played defensive end, he does have experience rotating in at defensive tackle. Wormley could also provide relief for defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who is slated to return from a torn pectoral muscle that ended his 2019 season after six games.

Trading Wormley continues the aggressive approach by Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. In 14 months since replacing Ozzie Newsome, DeCosta has now made eight player trades.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.