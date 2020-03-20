Now that Tom Brady has officially signed his new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one question that remains is what uniform number the future Hall of Fame quarterback will wear next season.

He spent his two decades with the New England Patriots wearing No. 12, but that number belongs to Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin, who said Friday he has spoken with Brady but that the number didn't come up in their conversation.

"Obviously, if he doesn't want it, or if he's not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely going to keep it. We'll see how that goes," Godwin said in a video interview with the Buccaneers' website. "I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself, you have to lean into that respect."

Godwin also talked about his number in an interview Friday with ESPN's NFL Live, saying he was "passionate" about the number, which he has worn since high school. He again said he would defer to Brady out of respect for everything the six-time Super Bowl champion has accomplished during his career.

"He's the GOAT," Godwin said.

Brady wore No. 10 at Michigan and has said that No. 12 wasn't his first choice of uniform number when he entered the league.

The tale of the 12.



Brady explains the origin of his jersey number. pic.twitter.com/RjvFD4Noyg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 2, 2018

"I was 10 in college, and when I got here, [former Patriots punter] Lee Johnson was 10," Brady told reporters two years ago. "So whatever number was on my locker, which was 12, that was the one that [former Patriots equipment manager] Don Brocher gave me."

When New England released Lee, Brady said he thought about switching to No. 10 but ultimately decided to stay with No. 12.

Rookie wide receiver Scotty Miller currently wears No. 10 for the Bucs.