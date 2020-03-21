        <
          RB Kenyan Drake signs $8.4M tender with Cardinals

          12:32 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
          TEMPE, Ariz. -- Running back Kenyan Drake signed his one-year tender with the Arizona Cardinals, his agency announced Saturday.

          Drake was tendered Monday, which meant he could negotiate a long-term deal with other teams but Arizona would have the right of first refusal. The tender is worth $8,483,000 for the 2020 season.

          Drake, 26, was traded to the Cardinals from the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28 and played in his first game just three days later, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown, and catching four passes for 52 yards. From there, he established himself as Arizona's starting running back.

          He finished with 643 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in eight games in Arizona. Combined with 174 yards in six games in Miami, Drake set a career-high with 817 yards.

          Now that he's signed on for next season, he'll be part of an offense that will include a nucleus of quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and recently acquired DeAndre Hopkins.

