Continuing their offensive-line makeover, the New York Jets agreed to terms Saturday with former Carolina Panthers guard Greg Van Roten, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Van Roten, 30, will sign a three-year contract with the Jets, according to a source.

At the start of free agency, Jets general manager Joe Douglas identified the offensive line as a primary need. In the span of a few days, he has made five moves to bolster the line, which performed poorly last season.

The Jets re-signed incumbent left guard Alex Lewis and also finalized deals with center Connor McGovern, left tackle George Fant and center/guard Josh Andrews.

Lewis, McGoven, Fant and perhaps Van Roten project as starters. There's a good chance they will select a tackle with the 11th overall pick in the draft, meaning they could have five new starters.

They need a dramatic change after allowing 52 sacks and finishing 31st in rushing offense.

The overhaul may not bode well for longtime right guard Brian Winters, who is recovering from shoulder surgery and has been rumored as a potential cap casualty. He's due to count $7.3 million on the cap in the final year of his contract.

The well-traveled Van Roten, who has played on four NFL teams and one CFL team, started 27 games for the Panthers -- all at left guard. He missed the final five games last year due to a dislocated toe.

He's regarded as a smart, steady player who doesn't allow a lot of sacks or commit a lot of penalties. In the last two seasons, he was charged with only three accepted penalties, according to ESPN Stats & Information.