METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are bringing back veteran safety D.J. Swearinger on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Swearinger, 28, joined the Saints late last December after being released by the Cardinals and Raiders earlier in the year, and he was active for only one game, in Week 17. But he could earn a role on the team by offering depth in the secondary and on special teams.

His return was first reported by the Houston Chronicle, which reported that the deal is worth $1.1 million with a $50,000 roster bonus for being on the 53-man roster in Week 1. That should qualify Swearinger for the veteran minimum-salary benefit, which will lower his salary-cap cost to the same amount as a two-year veteran.

Swearinger began his career as a second-round draft pick with the Houston Texans in 2013. He has 14 interceptions, 42 pass defenses, nine forced fumbles and 411 tackles in seven seasons with the Texans, Buccaneers, Cardinals (two stints), Redskins, Raiders and Saints.