The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with free-agent linebacker Barkevious Mingo on a one-year deal Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

Mingo, a 2013 first-round pick out of LSU by the Browns, had just six tackles last year for Houston in his only season with the Texans. The Bears will be Mingo's sixth NFL team.

The deal, which was first reported by NFL Network, is worth $1.187 million with $887,000 fully guaranteed, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

Mingo, 29, has 156 solo tackles and 10 sacks in his career. His two best seasons were his first two in the NFL, 2013 and 2014 with the Browns, in which he started 14 games and had seven sacks combined.