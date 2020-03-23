Rams rebranded: L.A. unveils new logos, colors

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams on Monday revealed new team colors and logos that will debut this season.

The new look is part of a rebranding effort that has been in progress since the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after 21 seasons in St. Louis.

"The most exciting part of this for me, and I hope for Rams fans, is it blends the best of our pasts with what we believe is the best of our future," said Kevin Demoff, the Rams' chief operating officer. "I'm sure it will be a surprise, it will be change, but lots of things are and I think it's a change that our fans will come to know and love over time."

Gone is navy blue, light gold and white, a scheme the Rams adopted in 2000 in St. Louis.

Their new colors are a spinoff of their throwback royal blue and gold. The Rams have dubbed their hues "Rams Royal" and "Sol." White also is featured in the new look.

"We always looked at blue and yellow and white, we looked at a wide range of things around that as accent colors," Demoff said. "But at the end of the day, that was one place we knew our fans weren't going to compromise."

The reveal comes two weeks after a specialty hat, made by New Era specifically for the NFL draft in Las Vegas, was leaked on social media. Fans expressed disdain for the design, which was navy blue with neon yellow accents.

The Rams were caught off guard by the leak, said they turned down the design of the cap multiple times, and ultimately were disappointed the specialty hat was the first piece of rebranded merchandise seen by fans.

"It's not a hat I would buy or we would ever want in the marketplace, but we didn't get much of a say in that," Demoff said. "[That hat] was a terrible first introduction to where we are headed, but there's nothing we can do about how that came to be."

The Rams will unveil new uniforms later this spring.

Their rebranding effort coincides with the completion of SoFi Stadium, Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $5 billion project, which is scheduled to open for the 2020 season and will be home to the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams are coming off a 9-7 season only a year after playing in Super Bowl LIII.

As they prepare to complete their transition to L.A., rebranded and in a new stadium, they will do so without several familiar players.

Last week, the Rams released running back Todd Gurley, who was named the 2015 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and they did not re-sign veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers, outside linebacker Dante Fowler and linebacker Cory Littleton, each of whom departed in free agency. Gurley agreed to a contract with the Falcons the day after he was cut.

"Like all Rams fans, I'm appreciative of Todd and what he's meant to this team," Demoff said about Gurley, who signed a four-year extension worth $45 million guaranteed in 2018. "Each year, your players change, your team changes and we knew walking into this season there would be tough choices ...

"It's going to be a different looking team than the one that left the field in 2019, but I think everybody knew that was going to be the case."