Running back Dion Lewis has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Giants, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The Tennessee Titans released Lewis on March 12, making him a free agent.

Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract in 2018 and was set to hold a $5.1 million cap number in 2020.

Lewis, who turns 30 in September, rushed for 209 yards in 16 games last season, making one start. In two seasons with the Titans, Lewis had 209 carries for 726 yards and a touchdown. Lewis also posted 84 receptions for 564 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee used Lewis primarily as a third-down specialist in a receiving role out of the backfield. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Lewis played 150 snaps (80%) on third downs last season while starter Derrick Henry played on only 24 (13%) of the third downs.

Lewis has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots and has 3,591 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.

The move reunites Lewis with new Giants head coach Joe Judge, the former Patriots special teams coach. Lewis returned kicks during his time in New England

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.