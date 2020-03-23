Adam Teicher breaks down the Chiefs' limited activity during the early part of free agency and what it means for Kansas City in the draft. (0:53)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Always searching for developmental quarterbacks, the Kansas City Chiefs found one Monday, agreeing to contract terms with XFL star Jordan Ta'amu, according to his agent, Kenny Zuckerman.

Ta'amu was the XFL's third-rated quarterback for the St. Louis BattleHawks this season. Ta'amu completed 72% of his passes for 1,050 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.

Ta'amu went to training camp last year with the Houston Texans but was released before start of the regular season. He was 7-of-12 for 50 yards with one interception in the preseason.

Ta'amu played two seasons in college at Ole Miss, where he threw for 5,600 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The Chiefs recently re-signed veteran Chad Henne to be the backup for starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' other quarterback is Kyle Shurmur, who arrived last year as an undrafted rookie.

The Chiefs have tried to develop many young quarterbacks, including Tyler Bray and Aaron Murray, since Andy Reid arrived as coach in 2013.