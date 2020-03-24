Tua Tagovailoa takes to Twitter with a throwing drill video and shows no signs of slowing down after his long recovery from a dislocated hip. (0:20)

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is recovering from a hip injury, posted a video to social media on Monday that shows him throwing during drills.

"Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process," Tagovailoa wrote on Twitter. He also posted videos to his Instagram account that show him throwing the ball and working on his footwork.