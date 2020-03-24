Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is recovering from a hip injury, posted a video to social media on Monday that shows him throwing during drills.
"Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process," Tagovailoa wrote on Twitter. He also posted videos to his Instagram account that show him throwing the ball and working on his footwork.
Tagovailoa was medically cleared for all football activity after a four-month scan came back all clear, sources told ESPN's Laura Rutledge earlier this month.
Tagovailoa's season at Alabama ended in November, when he sustained a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip. He is expected to be a top-five pick in April's NFL draft, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projecting him to go at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions.