Trent Williams' agent told ESPN in a statement Tuesday that the star offensive lineman's relationship with the Redskins has "reached a point where it's in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him."

Agent Vincent Taylor said that the Redskins have been "unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade of Williams" and also accused the team of showing "no interest in negotiating in good faith" with potential trade partners.

"Throughout the process, Williams has maintained his silence and not spoken negatively about the team nor has he pursued potential legal actions," Taylor said in his statement. "This seems to not be a successful strategy. Players who are outwardly critical of the team do get traded."

Taylor noted that Williams "will always love and respect Dan Snyder, his teammates, and the Washington Redskins' fans," but also reiterated that Williams wants out of Washington.

"It's time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams' and the team's best interest," Taylor said.