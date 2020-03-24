The Seattle Seahawks have added more speed to their wide receiver corps by agreeing to a one-year deal with Phillip Dorsett, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

"Seattle felt like the best opportunity to be the player I know I can be as a wide receiver," he told Anderson. "I spoke to Russell Wilson on FaceTime while he was working out. Shows you his work ethic. That got me extra excited. I think overall it's just the right fit for me."

The 27-year-old Dorsett gives the Seahawks a veteran option for the No. 3 wide receiver role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. David Moore, who was given an original-round (seventh) tender as a restricted free agent, is also in that mix. Wilson will have no shortage of speed at that position. Dorsett ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2015 combine, before the Indianapolis Colts chose him 29th overall.

John Ursua and Malik Turner are two of the Seahawks' returning wide receivers behind Lockett, Metcalf and Moore. Jaron Brown is an unrestricted free agent.

Dorsett, who re-signed with the New England Patriots last offseason on a one-year, $2.6 million deal, saw his role diminish as the 2019 season progressed. He finished with 29 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns.

Dorsett, who turned 27 in January, came to the Patriots in the September 2017 trade that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound receiver had 12 catches for 194 yards in his first season with the Patriots, then followed it up in 2018 with 32 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots relied on Dorsett more early in the 2018 season, when Julian Edelman was serving a four-game NFL suspension. Once Edelman returned and receiver Josh Gordon was acquired in a mid-September trade and eased into the team's system, Dorsett's playing time diminished, but he still showed a knack for catching most everything thrown in his direction.

In six playoff games with the Patriots, he totaled eight catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

He has 124 receptions for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns in 71 career games.

ESPN's Brady Henderson and Mike Reiss contributed to this report.