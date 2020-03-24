Free-agent running back Peyton Barber is signing a two-year deal worth $3 million with the Washington Redskins, Barber's agent tells ESPN's Josina Anderson. The deal includes $600,000 in guaranteed money.

Barber lost his starting job to Ronald Jones midway through last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he still saw a significant number of touches. He rushed for 470 yards, had 115 receiving yards and scored a career-high seven touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving) in 2019.

He doesn't possess high-end speed, but Barber, who turned 26 in February, is a powerful, determined runner who is able to get tough yardage after contact -- he has a career average of 3.6 yards per carry -- and has grown as a blocker to the point where he can be trusted on all three downs.

Signed by the Bucs as an undrafted free agent, Barber left Auburn a year early after the 2015 season because his mother, Lori, was unable to work at the time and did not have a place to live. By Week 13 of the 2017 season, he was starting for Tampa Bay.

His best season was 2018, when he rushed for 871 yards and was 11th in the NFL with 436 yards after contact. He also had 92 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving).

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jenna Laine contributed to this report.