Linebacker Nick Vigil has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Ben Baby, confirming a report by NFL reporter Adam Caplan.

A third-round pick by the Bengals in 2016, Vigil enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019. He amassed 111 total tackles, the most in any of his four seasons in Cincinnati.

During that span, Vigil made 37 starts, including every game in 2019. After Cincinnati cut linebacker Preston Brown in the middle of the season, Vigil became the most experienced starter at the position.

He was off to a strong start to the 2018 season when he suffered an MCL sprain against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, the Bengals' defensive signal-caller ranked sixth in the league with 51 tackles. He wound up missing five games due to the injury.

In four NFL seasons, Vigil has 295 tackles, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, 3 recoveries and 2 interceptions. He turns 27 in August.