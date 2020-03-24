Free-agent receiver Devin Funchess has agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Funchess' first season with the Indianapolis Colts lasted less than a full game after he suffered a clavicle injury in the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Colts had hoped Funchess would return from injured reserve later in the season, but the injury never healed properly for the fifth-year player.

The NFL Network first reported the agreement.

The Colts signed Funchess, 25, to a one-year, $10 million contract with the belief that his 6-foot-4 frame would help quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Before joining the Colts, Funchess entered the 2018 season as the No. 1 receiver for the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him in the second round in 2015. But his role decreased dramatically because of drops and a nagging back issue.

Funchess has 164 receptions for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.