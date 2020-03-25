The NFL will implement leaguewide workplace and operational mandates Wednesday night that largely reflect those put in place by local and state governments across the country as protections against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo sent to teams Tuesday night, commissioner Roger Goodell said the rules were meant to "ensure that all clubs operate on a level playing field, and that the NFL continues to conduct itself in a responsible way at this time."

Among the directives to take effect Wednesday at 6 p.m. local time, according to the memo, all club facilities were to remain closed to all personnel. That was subject to the following exceptions:

• Employees such as athletic trainers or physicians who are providing ongoing medical treatment to players

• Employees such as the director of facilities, security personnel or independent contractors necessary to maintain the physical security of the facility and its contents

• Employees such as technology personnel necessary to maintain the security and operational capabilities of the club's IT network to enable remote work by club football and business staff

Goodell said the directives had been reviewed and endorsed by the NFL's competition committee and "will remain in effect until further notice."

"During this time, clubs are free to conduct all normal business operations, including signing players, evaluating draft-eligible prospects, selling tickets, and other activities to prepare for the 2020 season," the memo said.

The league will reassess whether to continue under the directives on April 8 in consultation with medical experts and public health authorities.

"The challenges we face are not unique," Goodell said in the letter. "Many businesses and individuals throughout the country are experiencing and addressing similar issues. Please be assured that the NFL is well-positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country an outstanding 2020 NFL season."