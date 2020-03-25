Free-agent wide receiver Tajae Sharpe has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Sharpe, 25, had 25 receptions for 329 yards and a career-high four touchdowns last season, his fourth with the Tennessee Titans.

The Vikings are in need of a No. 2 wide receiver to pair alongside Adam Thielen after the team traded Stefon Diggs and a draft pick to the Buffalo Bills this offseason in exchange for four draft picks.

NFL Network was the first to report Sharpe's agreement with the Vikings.

Sharpe appeared in 15 games but made just six starts in 2019 as he had a reduced role in the Titans' offense, getting on the field for 431 snap counts on offense, a career low.

He has appeared in 47 games with 29 starts since Tennessee selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and has 92 receptions for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sharpe missed the entire 2017 season because of a right foot injury.

He is a budding music producer and hip-hop artist as part of a group called GMR -- short for Get Money Regardless. Last March, he released a self-financed mixtape that was produced and recorded in New Jersey under a label he and his team created, Band Gang Entertainment (BGE).

