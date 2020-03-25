Throwback jerseys could be getting an assist as early as 2021.

The NFL is considering changes to its one-helmet rule prohibiting teams from donning alternate designs above the chin strap.

"There will be no change for the 2020 season," league spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN. "There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made."

Bruce Arians mentioned the idea this week. When asked about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' famous Creamsicle uniforms on "The Dan Patrick Show," the coach said the league could tweak the rule and allow such jersey comebacks.

Tom Brady may not be returning to New England, but the retro Pat Patriot look might in 2021. Al Pereira/New York Jets/Getty Images

The NFL went to one helmet per team earlier this decade to maximize head safety.

Allowing multiple helmet designs gives teams a chance to tap into nostalgia, including the New England Patriots with the Pat Patriot look, the Tennessee Titans' Oilers throwback, the Philadelphia Eagles' yellow jerseys and variations of the Denver Bronco display.