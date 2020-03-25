Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday.

The deal guarantees $1 million and could be worth up to $1.3 million, sources told ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Robey-Coleman became a free agent when the Los Angeles Rams declined the 2020 option on his contract. He was set to enter the final season of a three-year, $15.7 million deal. The Rams create $5 million in salary-cap space with the move.

The Eagles have overhauled their defensive secondary this offseason after the unit allowed 15 pass plays of 40-plus yards in 2019, tied for second most in the NFL.

They acquired top-tier corner Darius Slay in a trade with the Detroit Lions, declined the team option on safety Malcolm Jenkins, re-signed defensive back Jalen Mills with the idea of moving him from corner to safety, and added defensive back Will Parks.

Robey-Coleman will compete for the starting slot corner job -- a post that Cre'Von LeBlanc held down well in 2018 before being hampered by injury last season. Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas are among the other corners fighting for roles.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Robey-Coleman gained notoriety during the NFC Championship Game in January 2019 when he delivered a controversial hit to New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Officials failed to call pass interference against Robey-Coleman, and the play proved critical as the Rams eventually went on to defeat the Saints in overtime to earn a trip to Super Bowl LIII.

Robey-Coleman admitted shortly after the game that the hit probably should have been flagged. During the ensuing offseason, the blown call led to a change in the NFL rulebook, which now allows for pass interference, including non-calls, to be reviewed.

Robey-Coleman, 28, was among the key free agents signed by the Rams in 2017 after the arrival of coach Sean McVay. In three seasons in Los Angeles, Robey-Coleman boosted his profile as one of the top nickelbacks in the NFL with 20 passes defended, 3 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Before joining the Rams, Robey-Coleman played four seasons for the Buffalo Bills, who signed him as an undrafted free agent from USC.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry and Tim McManus contributed to this report.