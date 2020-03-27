        <
          How NFL players are staying busy during coronavirus isolation

          Kyler Murray shows how he works from home (0:28)

          Kyler Murray gets throwing practice in during quarantine. (0:28)

          7:12 AM ET

          NFL players, like the rest of us, are adjusting to their strange, new realities. Much of their offseason is typically spent inside a gym or, for a nice little break, maybe on a stretch of white beach in a far-off land. For now, that lifestyle is on hold and it's all about the home life.

          What happens when all that energy and ability are confined to a smaller footprint and routines are disrupted?

          What we're seeing, thanks to social media, is that former and current NFL players -- as well as a few NFL coaches -- are finding other outlets for their talents, while the flair for entertaining remains intact.

          Creative workouts

          Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz calls agreeing to start up a TikTok account with U.S. national team midfielder Julie Ertz "one of the three worst quarantine decisions I've made!" But at least it's providing joy for their subscribers. Once their respective playing careers are over, the star couple has a future in synchronized workout videos.

          Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Ben Jones, meanwhile, shows you don't need a fancy home gym to get swole. All it takes is a wall, a medicine ball and a pickup truck.

          We're not sure if San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is training for the upcoming football season, or to fight Ivan Drago.

          Watched a lot of Rocky IV growing up

          Party of One

          Being home alone is hard, so it's important to have a sense of humor about it. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown makes light of his reality in this creative TikTok.

          Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is in the midst of a 14-day isolation following a trip abroad. He's using that time to polish his woodworking skills. Hey, that garden is not going to build itself.

          Poor Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Stefen Wisniewski is celebrating his birthday solo. But, as John Clark of NBC Philadelphia points out, he can always break out his two Super Bowl rings if he gets lonely.

          Trick shots, windmill dunks, video games

          Quarantine life is a time to nurture untapped talents. Take Eagles kicker Jake Elliott who, it turns out, can make magic with a golf club, a cup and a flight of stairs.

          Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett just needs a 10-foot net and some runway to start a fire.

          It helps to have online friends to talk to, even if they're not really into football. That didn't stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans from gushing to his Fortnite partner about Tom Brady while sipping on some Hennessy.

          Family time

          Taking the training wheels off of your bike is a big deal -- at any age. Just ask New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and his son Beckett.

          Being at home with the family day after day has its own set of challenges, but it's good bonding time, as former NFL players DeMarcus Ware and Jermon Bushrod show.

          Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his kids replicate some of the great slam dunk tricks -- all on his home's replica Purdue basketball court.

          Science experiments are always a fun way to pass the time. The family of Titans punter Brett Kern finds a cool way to show the importance of washing your hands.

          Dance party

          Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III isn't about to stay still while in isolation.

          In-home training

          Who needs to go some fancy facility to get work in? As Saints cornerback Malcolm Jenkins and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen show, the best training partners can be found right at home.

          Survey says

          Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and his family take board games to a whole new level.

          Coaches edition

          Add a little music and kitchen ambiance and Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is ready to cook some pasta and meatballs.

          Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has all the tips for your home workout.

          And finally, for your viewing pleasure ...

          Here's Bucs linebacker Devin White riding a horse.

