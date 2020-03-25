OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens haven't officially finalized a three-year, $30 million deal with defensive lineman Michael Brockers because of an issue with his ankle, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Baltimore is still hoping to sign Brockers but it could involve reworking the deal, a source added. An independent doctor expressed concern over Brockers' left ankle, which he injured in the 2019 season finale. Due to the coronavirus, the Ravens' doctors have been unable to examine him.

Brockers' agent acknowledged that the coronavirus situation has slowed down the signing process, telling the NFL Network, "I'm very confident Michael will be announced as a Raven this week."

Brockers, 29, reached an agreement in principle with Baltimore on March 16, the first day of the NFL's negotiating period. But this remains the only deal the Ravens have yet to announce.

Without Brockers, the Ravens would be thin on the defensive line. Brockers was added to replace free-agent defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has since signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore also traded defensive end Chris Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Baltimore expressed interest in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday before he reached an agreement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the NFL Network.

The most recent reported time the Ravens had a medical problem with a free agent was March 2018, when Baltimore voided a four-year, $29 million agreement with wide receiver Ryan Grant after he failed a physical due to an ankle injury. Grant later signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore brought in Michael Crabtree.

Brockers has been one of the more durable defensive linemen in the league. He hasn't missed a game since October 2016, starting 57 consecutive games.

The No. 14 overall pick in 2012, Brockers was one of the longest-tenured Rams and played a key role along their defensive line. He started all 16 games last season, making a career-high 63 tackles with three sacks.

In the 2019 finale, Brockers hurt his ankle in the second half and was carted off the field. He told reporters after the game that he didn't need surgery.

The Athletic was the first to report that the Ravens had concerns about Brockers' ankle.