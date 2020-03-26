The Washington Redskins have agreed to terms on a deal with wide receiver Cody Latimer, a source confirmed to ESPN's John Keim.

Latimer had 24 receptions, 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (10 starts) for the New York Giants last season.

Before 2019, Latimer had started only five games since being a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2014. But Latimer was able to get into the Giants' lineup and make the most of his opportunities last season because starters Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Golden Tate (suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, concussion) missed time.

Latimer, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Broncos before signing with the Giants in 2018. For his career, Latimer has 70 receptions, 935 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The NFL Network first reported the news about Latimer.