        <
        >

          Construction worker at new Raiders stadium tests positive for COVID-19

          10:11 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          A construction worker at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has tested positive for the coronavirus.

          Mortenson-McCarthy Builders said Wednesday the worker had not been in close contact with any other project worker and had been offsite since last week. The worker is self-isolating for 14 days and won't return to work until cleared.

          Mortenson-McCarthy says the area of the stadium where the worker was assigned and the surrounding vicinity were immediately shut down and sanitized. Work in other parts of the stadium has been unaffected and the stadium is still scheduled to be completed this summer.

          Fox5 in Las Vegas first reported the news.

          The Raiders are set to begin play in the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat indoor stadium this fall.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices