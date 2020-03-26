A construction worker at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mortenson-McCarthy Builders said Wednesday the worker had not been in close contact with any other project worker and had been offsite since last week. The worker is self-isolating for 14 days and won't return to work until cleared.

Mortenson-McCarthy says the area of the stadium where the worker was assigned and the surrounding vicinity were immediately shut down and sanitized. Work in other parts of the stadium has been unaffected and the stadium is still scheduled to be completed this summer.

Fox5 in Las Vegas first reported the news.

The Raiders are set to begin play in the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat indoor stadium this fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.