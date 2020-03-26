The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year contract with offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Ifedi primarily played tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, but he has started 14 career games at right guard. The Bears are searching for a new right guard in the wake of Kyle Long's retirement. Chicago also needs a swing tackle after veteran Cornelius Lucas signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins.

Ifedi's agreement was first reported by NFL Network.

The wheels for Ifedi's departure from Seattle were set in motion last May when the Seahawks declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, making him a free agent after the 2019 season. Ifedi, who turns 26 in June, would have stood to make $10.35 million in 2020 had Seattle exercised its option.

He started every game in 2019 and didn't miss a single offensive snap, joining quarterback Russell Wilson as the only players on the team to do so.

Ifedi, who was selected with the 31st overall pick in 2016, started at right guard as a rookie before moving to right tackle in 2017. He led the league with 16 accepted penalties in 2017, according to ESPN charting data. He reduced that total to 10 in 2018 and then had 12 accepted penalties in 2019.

Ifedi ranked 12th out of 64 qualifying tackles in pass block win rate in 2018 (91%) and 38th of 65 (87%) last season. He has missed only one game the past three seasons.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson and Brady Henderson contributed to this report