Tom Brady tiptoes around questions of why he left the Patriots, saying he cherished his time in New England, but he's excited to be with the Bucs. (2:17)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a catchy "TB x TB" slogan when announcing the signing of Tom Brady as their new quarterback on March 20.

Brady's agents liked it so much -- or perhaps it was merely a case of 'great minds thinking alike' -- that they filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for that slogan the very same day.

The application states that the intended trademark's use would be for clothing, including T-shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear, athletic tops and bottoms, and headwear.

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Brady's company TB12 is already selling a "TB12 Tampa Bay" T-shirt in its online store.

Brady had previously filed a trademark request for the phrase "Tom Terrific" in June of last year but was denied because the USPTO stated, "TOM TERRIFIC points uniquely and unmistakably to the identification of Tom Seaver and the fame of Tom Seaver as "Tom Terrific" is such that a connection between Mr. Seaver and the applied-for goods is presumed."