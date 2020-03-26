METAIRIE, La. - Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced a $5 million commitment to the state of Louisiana in 2020 to help "our communities get through this tough time."

The New Orleans Saints quarterback said via Twitter last week that assessing the need in New Orleans is "a daunting task" in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak because of how many people it has affected in different ways.

In Thursday's announcement on Instagram, Brees said, "After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let's all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

Thank you, @drewbrees. On behalf of the Great State of Louisiana, we are all grateful for your family's support and generosity through this trying time. We are one Louisiana and we will get through this, together. #lagov #whodat https://t.co/aTdgBFGp0o — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 26, 2020

Drew and Brittany Brees are owners or investors in the restaurant chains and food delivery service he mentioned in his post. They have been heavily involved in the New Orleans and Gulf South communities through their Brees Dream Foundation since Brees joined the Saints in 2006 -- providing instrumental help in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Last week, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson also made a personal donation of $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund, among other endeavors.

And Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to cover the salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for 30 days while the NBA season was suspended.