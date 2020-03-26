Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday, claiming the world's largest internet-based retailer is allowing third-party vendors to sell unlicensed merchandise using his likeness and registered trademarks.

In the complaint, the reigning NFL MVP is seeking Amazon to remove those products, some of which feature lines such as "Lamarvelous," "Action Jackson" and "Not bad for a running back," as well as provide compensation and damages.

Lamar Jackson has filed suit against online retailer Amazon on a complaint of selling unlicensed merchandise bearing his image or nicknames. Silas Walker/Getty Images

Jackson has asked for "the court to require Amazon to count sales it generated from merchandise that features Jackson's name, image or likeness and ban the website from offering such items without authorization," according to the lawsuit. Jackson is also looking for additional damages that he feels "Amazon inflicted upon him and his company."

The lawsuit states Amazon's actions brought "significant damage" to Jackson's brand. He runs his own merchandise company, Era 8 Apparel.

Jackson became the NFL's second unanimous MVP after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and setting the league record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season (1,206).