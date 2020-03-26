JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cornerback Darqueze Dennard remains a free agent after he and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached an impasse on the details of a contract.

"... The two sides could not come to an agreement on the final contract terms," the Jaguars said in a statement Thursday. "He remains an unrestricted free agent."

A league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on March 17 that Dennard and the team agreed on a three-year, $13.5 million deal that included $6 million guaranteed. Dennard was expected to compete for a starting spot at outside corner despite playing mainly in the slot with the Cincinnati Bengals.