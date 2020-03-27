OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Michael Brockers' deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through over an issue with his ankle, and the free-agent defensive lineman will be rejoining the Los Angeles Rams with a similar deal on Friday.

Brockers, 29, reached agreement on a three-year, $30 million with Baltimore on March 16, the first day of the NFL's negotiating period. But an independent doctor expressed concern over his left ankle, which he injured in the 2019 season finale.

A new agreement couldn't be reached with the Ravens. Brockers now has agreed to a three-year deal worth up to a maximum $31.5 million with the Rams, the NFL Network reported.

Without Brockers, the Ravens are thin on the defensive line. Brockers was added to replace free-agent defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has since signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore also traded defensive end Chris Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

This isn't the first time that the Ravens have had a medical problem with a free agent. In March 2018, Baltimore voided a four-year, $29 million agreement with wide receiver Ryan Grant after he failed a physical due to an ankle injury. Grant later signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore brought in Michael Crabtree.

Brockers has spent all of his eight NFL seasons with the Rams franchise, which drafted him 14th overall in 2012. He has 229 tackles (344 overall) and 23 sacks in 123 games.