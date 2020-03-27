Aaron Rodgers and his travel party that included three other people got out of Peru nine days ago, within minutes of the airport closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed Friday on a radio show.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee and former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk, who co-hosted the show, that it was "quite the ordeal."

"Have you seen the movie, 'Argo'?" Rodgers asked. "The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us thankfully or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there were some moments where we worried we were not going to get out. It was absolute pandemonium at the airport."

Rodgers returned to his home in Malibu, California, and has followed stay-at-home guidelines along with girlfriend Danica Patrick. He said of the four people on the trip, none had any symptoms at the time or in the days since.

"So I think we're in the clear," he said.

He said there were other parts of his trip planned to South America, but they cut it short. The group flew via private plane, which Rodgers said helped them get out of the country so quickly. Had they flown commercial, he did not think they would have gotten out when they did.

"Probably not, not right away," Rodgers said. "I know there's been some planes and some folks who were down there who've gotten brought back [since then]. ... When we rolled up to the airport at like 7 in the morning, it was wall-to-wall people and you couldn't move. I was thinking, 'This isn't very safe.' Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air. But somehow [we] made it down and then they shut the airport down because it was really bad weather. They had a drop-dead time where they were going to shut the entire airport down. We made it by about 15 minutes."

Rodgers said his group was in remote areas near Cusco, where there were not any reported cases of the virus.