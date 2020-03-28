        <
          Deshaun Watson's cryptic updates and more NFL social media rumors

          Where do the Texans go after trading Hopkins? (0:53)

          Sarah Barshop recounts the Texans' decision to trade DeAndre Hopkins and sign Randall Cobb. (0:53)

          9:45 PM ET
          • NFL NationESPN

          Does the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals have Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson evaluating his options? A few cryptic updates in the aftermath of the trade of his All-Pro receiver have to make Houston fans wonder.

          Watson isn't the only NFL player making waves on Twitter. Recently released quarterback Cam Newton is practicing with (at the moment) Los Angeles Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor. Could this be the future of the Chargers' quarterback room?

          Also, could Philadelphia become a "Shady" city again? It seems like LeSean McCoy wouldn't mind.

          PHILADELPHIA =home❤️❤️

