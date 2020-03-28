        <
          Chiefs re-signing WR DeMarcus Robinson for one year, source says

          play
          Chiefs focus on depth during free agency (0:53)

          Adam Teicher breaks down the Chiefs' limited activity during the early part of free agency and what it means for Kansas City in the draft. (0:53)

          3:14 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson to a one-year contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Robinson's production increased each season after cracking the Chiefs' receiving rotation, going from 21 catches and 212 yards in 2017 to 32 and 449 in 2019. He started 23 games over three seasons, mostly when the Chiefs opened in three- or four-receiver formations.

          Robinson, who turns 26 in September, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2016 and played mostly on special teams as a rookie.

          His big game with the Chiefs came in Week 2 of last season. With Tyreek Hill out with an injury, Robinson made the most of the opportunity with six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders.

          NFL Network first reported that Robinson was returning to the Chiefs.

