‪Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe has reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The addition of Wolfe comes one day after the Ravens were unable to finalize a deal with Michael Brockers. There was an issue with Brockers' injured ankle, and the sides couldn't agree on a revised deal, a source said.

Baltimore has made it a priority to reshape its defensive front. The Ravens acquired defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars, traded defensive end Chris Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers and watched defensive tackle Michael Pierce sign with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Wolfe should help improve the pass rush for the Ravens. Baltimore's defensive linemen totaled four sacks in 2019, the fewest by any team.

Wolfe finished his eighth season with the Broncos in 2019 and was one of the longest-tenured players on the team's defense; only cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and linebacker Von Miller have played on the defense longer.

Coach Vic Fangio's defensive scheme turned out to be perfect for Wolfe as he had one of his best all-around years in 2019 with 34 tackles and a career-best seven sacks. Wolfe has 33 sacks in his career.

Wolfe's high-motor play has been a key part of the defensive front, and Miller credits Wolfe for many of his sacks "because of what Wolfe does next to me. He's a beast.''

That intensity has come at a physical price at times, as Wolfe has battled through some injuries throughout his career, including neck surgery. He has played 16 games three times and went to injured reserve this past season after 12 games with a dislocated left elbow.

Wolfe, who turned 30 in February, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012 -- the team had traded out of the first round that year -- and he immediately started 16 games as a rookie for a team that won the AFC West. He has started every game he played in for the Broncos -- 108 in all -- and while he hoped to re-sign with the Broncos at season's end, he added "it's a business."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.