          Bobby Hebert Sr., father of former Saint and Falcon Bobby Hebert Jr., dies from COVID-19

          5:04 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Saints for eight years at New Orleans Times-Picayune
            • Previously covered LSU football, San Francisco 49ers
            • Iowa native and University of Iowa graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          Bobby Hebert Sr. -- the father of former New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert -- died Saturday at the age of 81 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

          Hebert Jr., a Southern Louisiana native, works as an analyst for WWL Radio in New Orleans. He and his wife, Jojo, said in a statement that "our hearts are broken" and that Hebert Sr. was "the reason I made it" to the NFL.

          Hebert Jr.'s son T-Bob, who played center at LSU, described his grandfather on Twitter as "the wisest, kindest, and most tactful person I have ever known."

          Hebert Jr. broke down crying in a recent appearance on WWL while describing his father's battle with the virus. He described his father as a "fighter" who survived colon cancer, multiple strokes and a birth defect that required open heart surgery.

          But, Hebert Jr. said, "You can be tough and the virus can still overwhelm you," before insisting that people heed the advice of health officials because "it's an unseen enemy."

          Hebert Jr. also wrote in his statement about the "magic twinkle" in his father's eye and his lifelong passion for the LSU Tigers.

          "I'm kinda numb and shocked," Hebert Jr. said in the WWL interview. "You get numb and then sometimes you don't want to accept reality and what you're dealing with."

