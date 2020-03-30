        <
        >

          'Why am I nervous??': Tom Brady rewatches Super Bowl LI comeback

          play
          Brady opens up about departure from Patriots (2:17)

          Tom Brady tiptoes around questions of why he left the Patriots, saying he cherished his time in New England, but he's excited to be with the Bucs. (2:17)

          9:19 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tom Brady may have moved on to a new team, but he can still enjoy his old handiwork.

          He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, but none were more improbable than Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots set a record by coming back from a 28-3 hole to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.

          Brady earned MVP honors after passing for 466 yards in leading the comeback.

          He rewatched the game Sunday and had some fun with it on his Instagram story (while getting in some TB12 product placement!).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices