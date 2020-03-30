'Why am I nervous??': Tom Brady rewatches Super Bowl LI comeback

Tom Brady tiptoes around questions of why he left the Patriots, saying he cherished his time in New England, but he's excited to be with the Bucs. (2:17)

Brady opens up about departure from Patriots (2:17)

Tom Brady may have moved on to a new team, but he can still enjoy his old handiwork.

He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, but none were more improbable than Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots set a record by coming back from a 28-3 hole to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.

Brady earned MVP honors after passing for 466 yards in leading the comeback.

He rewatched the game Sunday and had some fun with it on his Instagram story (while getting in some TB12 product placement!).

Looks like TB12 is re-watching the historic Super Bowl LI today 👀



(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/JL0hYYHsIR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2020

Troll god Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/VaxL83F3fN — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 29, 2020