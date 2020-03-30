ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Former Denver Broncos cornerback/kick returner Goldie Sellers died Saturday night of complications from cancer, his family announced. He was 78.

Sellers played two seasons for the Broncos (1966-67) and was traded by then-Broncos coach Lou Saban to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played for two more seasons, including the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl IV.

His playing career ended with a leg injury before the 1970 season.

Sellers, who played at Grambling under legendary coach Eddie Robinson, was an eighth-round pick by the Broncos in the American Football League draft in 1996 (he was a 20th-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the NFL draft that year) and played in 14 games as a rookie.

He intercepted 13 passes in his four seasons combined, including seven in 1967, forced seven fumbles and led the AFL in kickoff returns as a rookie in '66 with a 28.5 yards per return average.

He had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career, including a 100-yard effort against the Houston Oilers, to go with a punt return for a score.

Sellers returned to the Denver area after his playing career and worked in sales at Mountain Bell. He began to teach in area schools after his career at Mountain Bell and was still a substitute teacher into his 70s.