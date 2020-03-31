Veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

Kirkpatrick, a former first-round pick in the 2012 draft, spent eight years with the Bengals.

The former Alabama product started six games at outside cornerback for Cincinnati in 2019 before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 10.

During his time in Cincinnati, he started 67 games and made 99 appearances. He tallied 10 interceptions and 65 pass deflections.

On Tuesday, Kirkpatrick posted a goodbye note on Instagram thanking the city and his former teammates.

"Dre was a part of the Bengals' organization for many years, and displayed passion, energy and competitiveness both on and off the field," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. "We appreciate his many contributions to our team and community over the years, and wish him the best moving forward."

His release comes on the heels of Cincinnati's massive spending spree during free agency in which the Bengals added two cornerbacks -- Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. Kirkpatrick, whose contract was set to expire in 2021, will give the Bengals $8.3 million in cap savings in 2020.