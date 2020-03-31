Stephen A. Smith explains why Tampa Bay has the best shot at a Super Bowl after the signing of Tom Brady. (1:33)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady will wear No. 12 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Chris Godwin will switch to No. 14, the team announced Tuesday.

Godwin told the Buccaneers' website that no transaction or compensation was involved, despite a precedent being set previously by new teammates getting numbers already taken.

"Obviously if he doesn't want it, or if he's not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely going to keep it. We'll see how that goes," Godwin said earlier this month in a video interview with the Bucs' website.

"I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself, you have to lean into that respect."

Godwin also talked about his number with ESPN's NFL Live, saying he was "passionate" about 12, which he has worn since high school. He again said he would defer to Brady out of respect for everything the six-time Super Bowl champion has accomplished during his career.

"He's the GOAT," Godwin said.

Brady spent 20 seasons wearing No. 12 for the New England Patriots before signing with the Bucs this offseason.